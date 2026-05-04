Akume brokers peace in Benue APC crisis

By Christopher Oji

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has successfully mediated peace among warring factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, ending months of internal crisis in the party.

The breakthrough was achieved at a stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday, which brought together Governor Hyacinth Alia and other key political actors in the state.

The meeting is seen as a major step towards restoring unity in the APC, which has been embroiled in leadership tussles since after the 2023 general elections.

The crisis stemmed from disagreements over the control of party structures and political appointments, which deepened divisions within the party.

The situation later snowballed into factional rivalry, with one camp led by Austin Agada and another aligned with former state chairman Ben Omakolo backing the governor.

Tensions further escalated in March 2026 when the rival factions held parallel congresses, producing separate party executives and worsening the crisis.

As part of the reconciliation efforts, Akume proposed automatic tickets for elected officials, including the governor and members of the National and State Assemblies.

The proposal is aimed at reducing internal competition and stabilising the party structure ahead of future elections.

Party stakeholders say the intervention is also part of efforts to reposition the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections and strengthen support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

With the peace deal in place, stakeholders expressed optimism that the agreement would restore lasting stability to the APC in Benue State.