From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday, called on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene in the lingering feud between the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the Senator, representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The CAN chairman in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, in a telephone interview, said that as a responsible religious body, CAN considers the feud shameful and unfortunate. He, therefore, called on Nigerians to intervene to ensure sanity in the National Assembly.

He said: “There is a need for elders to intervene. Akpabio and Natasha, as well as the entire members of the National Assembly are honourable members that should be accorded respect because Nigerians hold them in high regards.

“The members of the National Assembly should also do whatever at their disposal to ensure that they address the matter to give peace a chance.

“We should show that we are responsible people in addressing any matter that wants to cause any problem, it is not to find fault but to mend fences and move forward as a nation.”

Hayab further stated that no one should toy with an allegation of sexual harassment, saying that Nigeria has gone beyond the era when people claim they are underdogs or minorities.

He urged the media not to fuel the feud in their reportage, warning that doing so would only further confuse and divide Nigerians.

The CAN leader then urged the members of the National Assembly to channel their energies toward making the lives of Nigerians better with their official engagements, having passed the 2025 national budget.

He expressed CAN’s appeal for all groups involved or affected by the feud to sheathe their swords and refrain from making comments capable of further dividing Nigerians along gender or regional lines.