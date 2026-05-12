Akpabio: Akwa Ibom will deliver highest votes for Tinubu in South-South

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has boasted that Akwa Ibom State will deliver the highest number of votes for President Bola Tinubu in the South-South geopolitical zone during the 2027 presidential election.

Akpabio stated this on Tuesday in Uyo during a consultation meeting of critical stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which was held at the Government House.

The meeting was convened as Governor Umo Eno formally consulted party members and stakeholders over his bid for a second term in office in 2027.

According to a statement by the Senate President’s Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio also commended the governor’s leadership style, describing him as peaceful and accommodating.

“The event of today shows that Governor Eno is a peaceful governor, a man of God in words and in deeds. His peaceful disposition and ability to carry everybody along have given us the assurance that in the South-South geopolitical zone, Akwa Ibom will deliver the highest number of votes,” Akpabio said.

He also praised the governor for consulting party stakeholders despite reportedly having no challenger for the party’s governorship ticket.

“Despite the fact that he has no one challenging him for the sole ticket of the party, he is humble enough to still consult party members and critical stakeholders in the state. That is very instructive of the kind of person he is,” he added.

The Senate President further commended the administration’s infrastructural projects across the state, saying the government was making a visible impact through project execution and completion.

“If you also go around the state, you will know that there is a government in place. Projects are being initiated, completed and commissioned for the use of the people. Even abandoned projects are being completed and commissioned. That is a governor who has the progress of his people at heart,” he stated.

Akpabio also congratulated the governor on the commencement of international flights at the Victor Attah International Airport, adding that the people and government of Akwa Ibom State were grateful to President Tinubu for supporting the emergence of an indigene of the state as president of the Senate and would reciprocate the gesture during the next general election.