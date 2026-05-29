Akala felicitates Tinubu on 3rd year anniversary in office

Hon. Olamijuwonlo Ayodeji Alao-Akala, member of the House of Represenatives, (MHR), representing Ogbomoso North, South, Orire federal constituency, and Chairman, House Committee on Youth Parliament, has felicitated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his third year anniversary in office as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Nigeria.

President Tinubu was sworn in as the President of Nigeria on May 29,2023, and his ascendency to the presidency has witnessed landmark reforms aimed at repositioning the nation’s economic growth and development.

Writing to congratulate the President in a statement signed by MHR Alao Akala, the lawmaker says: “On behalf of my family, political associates, and well-wishers across Oyo State and Nigeria, I, Olamijuwonlo Ayodeji Alao Akala, heartily congratulate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the occasion of his third year anniversary in office as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Three years ago, on May 29, 2023, Nigerians entrusted you with the mandate to steer our nation through one of its most challenging periods.

“Today, as we mark this milestone, it is fitting to acknowledge the courage, vision, and resilience you have demonstrated in piloting the affairs of our great country. Your administration’s bold economic reforms—including the removal of fuel subsidy, unification of exchange rates, and renewed focus on tax reform—though difficult, were necessary steps to reposition Nigeria for long-term prosperity. These decisions reflect the kind of decisive leadership our nation requires to break from the past and build sustainable foundations for growth. I also commend your commitment to infrastructure development, from the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to investments in rail, energy, and housing. Your “Renewed Hope Agenda” is beginning to show tangible results in improved agricultural output, youth empowerment initiatives, and renewed investor confidence. Your efforts to strengthen security architecture and promote national unity across ethnic and regional lines are equally worthy of note. Mr. President, leadership at this level demands sacrifice and steadfastness.

“The last three years have tested, yet you have remained focused on the bigger picture: a Nigeria that works for all its citizens. The road to transformation is never smooth, but history will remember this period as the turning point when Nigeria chose reform over stagnation. As you continue this journey, I urge all Nigerians—regardless of political affiliation—to rally behind this administration. Nation-building is a collective task. The President needs the support, prayers, and constructive engagement of every citizen to succeed. Once again, congratulations, Mr. President. May God continue to grant you wisdom, strength, and good health as you lead Nigeria toward the Renewed Hope we all desire.”