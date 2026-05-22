Akak predicts strong 2027 showing for Otu, Tinubu in C’River

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Deputy National Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ben Akak has described Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu as the ‘poster boy’ of the party, saying the state would deliver a decisive vote for him and President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He made the remarks while leading a national delegation to monitor the party’s governorship primaries in the state.

The team visited wards in Calabar South, Calabar Municipality, Akamkpa and Odukpani, where Otu received unanimous affirmation from party members.

“So far, we are impressed. We are proud of Cross River,” Akak said. “The governor is doing excellently well and that will translate to the vote that will come at the end of the day.”

He said Otu’s performance had “resonated in the national headquarters,” noting that the governor helped coordinate elections across the South-South and was the first to bring other governors in the zone into the APC.

“Let it be on record that what we have seen here shows Cross River will massively and overwhelmingly vote for the party in 2027,” he said.

He added that turnout and endorsements across were massive and urged members to remobilise ahead of the general elections.South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary, Prince Edward Ajang, who was part of the delegation, said the turnout reflected broad support for the governor and signalled stability ahead of the polls.“

The participation and endorsement are massive. This shows that the people are united behind the governor,” Ajang said.

The delegation said the visit reflected a clear message from the national headquarters that Cross River is a priority state for the APC heading into 2027 general elections.

Council chairmen from Calabar Municipality, Calabar South, Akamkpa and Odukpani also said stakeholders in their areas had affirmed the governor and were backing him for a second term.

Speakers at respective wards, including the council chairmen, ward chairmen and other aspirants, highlighted Otu’s record on road infrastructure, entrepreneurship, pension reforms and affirmative action for women.