Ajadi expands education push in Oyo

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The first phase of the Back-to-School Initiative spearheaded by Oyo State governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has been concluded in Ibadan zone.

The programme, which targeted vulnerable pupils in public primary schools, has been providing uniforms, sandals, exercise books, and socks to several institutions, including IDC Primary School, Olunloyo; Community Primary School, Sasa; and IMG Basic Special School.

Ajadi said the initiative reflected his commitment to investing in children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, in line with the 2025/2026 academic calendar’s third term.

The Head Teacher of IDC Primary School I, Mr Abdullateef Adeleke, alongside Mrs Abigael Olayemi Ige, said the support would ease the burden on indigent families and improve pupil retention.

At IMG Special Basic School, a beneficiary, Emmanuel Ajayi, appealed for scholarship opportunities to continue his education. Meanwhile, the Chief Coordinator of the ‘Catch Them Young Initiative’, Mrs Ayodeni Aluko, praised Ajadi for the partnership and reaffirmed commitment to transparent distribution of resources.