Ajadi expands education push in Oyo

02 May 2026 3:31 am WAT

Rapheal By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Ajayi

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The first phase of the Back-to-School Initiative spearheaded by Oyo State governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has been concluded in Ibadan zone.

The programme, which targeted vulnerable pupils in public primary schools, has been providing uniforms, sandals, exercise books, and socks to several institutions, including IDC Primary School, Olunloyo; Community Primary School, Sasa; and IMG Basic Special School.

Other News

Ajadi said the initiative reflected his commitment to investing in children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, in line with the 2025/2026 academic calendar’s third term.

The Head Teacher of IDC Primary School I, Mr Abdullateef Adeleke, alongside Mrs Abigael Olayemi Ige, said the support would ease the burden on indigent families and improve pupil retention.

At IMG Special Basic School, a beneficiary, Emmanuel Ajayi, appealed for scholarship opportunities to continue his education. Meanwhile, the Chief Coordinator of the ‘Catch Them Young Initiative’, Mrs Ayodeni Aluko, praised Ajadi for the partnership and reaffirmed commitment to transparent distribution of resources.

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News