Ajadi commends ALGON chairman Sanda’s grassroots leadership in Oyo

… Celebrate him on Birthday

The Senatorial Candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has extended warm birthday wishes to the Chairman of Egbeda Local Government Area and Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo State, Hon. Sikiru Sanda, describing him as “a dependable grassroots mobiliser and a pillar of local governance in Oyo State.”

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday, Ajadi joined family members, political associates, and well-wishers in celebrating Sanda on the occasion of his birthday, commending his leadership style, administrative experience, and commitment to community development.

Ajadi, who recently appointed Sanda as the Director General of his senatorial campaign organisation, said the celebrant has consistently demonstrated uncommon dedication to public service and grassroots political organisation, which continue to distinguish him among local government administrators in the state.

“On behalf of myself, my campaign organisation, and the good people of Oyo Central Senatorial District, I heartily celebrate Hon. Sikiru Sanda on the occasion of his birthday,” Ajadi said. “He is a tested and trusted grassroots politician whose contributions to local government administration and political mobilisation remain commendable.”

The APM senatorial candidate further described Sanda’s political journey as one marked by consistency, loyalty, and service to the people, noting that his emergence as ALGON Chairman in Oyo State reflects the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues and stakeholders across local governments.

According to Ajadi, Sanda’s leadership qualities have continued to play a strategic role in strengthening governance structures at the grassroots level, adding that such attributes are critical to the development of democratic institutions in Nigeria.

“Hon. Sikiru Sanda represents the kind of leadership that prioritises the people. His ability to coordinate local government administration and bring stakeholders together for development is worthy of celebration,” he added.

Ajadi also expressed optimism that Sanda’s experience as a local government chairman and ALGON leader would further enhance his role as Director General of the campaign organisation, especially in mobilising support across the 11 local government areas of Oyo Central Senatorial District.

He prayed for continued wisdom, good health, and greater achievements for the celebrant, urging him to remain steadfast in his service to humanity and commitment to grassroots development.

“As you mark another year today, I pray that Almighty God continues to strengthen you, grant you sound health, and bless your efforts in public service. May your leadership journey continue to bring progress to our people,” Ajadi said.

Political associates and stakeholders across Oyo State are also expected to join in celebrating Hon. Sikiru Sanda, whose political influence and administrative role within the local government system have remained significant in recent years.

The birthday celebration comes at a time when political activities are gradually intensifying within Oyo Central Senatorial District, with key stakeholders aligning ahead of future electoral engagements.