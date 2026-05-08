AIG Akpanudom assures NANS Southwest of adequate security for campuses, students

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, AIG Simeon Akpanudom, has promised to work with Commissioners of Police in the South-West to ensure adequate protection of campuses and students in the geopolitical zone.

Akpanudom made this commitment when the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West Zone D, represented by the Public Relations Officer, Comrade Tope Olugbemi, paid him a strategic courtesy visit in his office on Friday.

According to a statement made available to SunOnline, the zonal PRO was accompanied by the Joint Campus Council (JCC) Chairman, Lagos State Axis, Comrade Quadri Odewunmi, as part of efforts geared towards strengthening security collaboration and promoting safer campuses across Southwest institutions.

“The engagement centered on strategic partnership between the Nigeria Police Force and the student body, particularly in the area of campus security, intelligence sharing, student orientation, and proactive safety measures within tertiary institutions,” Olugbemi said.

The statement quoted the AIG as assuring the leadership of NANS that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to the protection of lives and properties of Nigerian students across the Southwest.

“He further pledged to work closely with Commissioner of Police within the region to ensure improved security architecture around campuses and student environments,” the statement reads in part.

Olugbemi added, “In a remarkable show of support for youth development, the AIG also expressed readiness to serve as a father figure and mentor to young Nigerians, emphasizing the need for guidance, discipline, and constructive engagement among students.

“He equally welcomed the proposal for the establishment of Campus Security Ambassadors in collaboration with NANS, aimed at promoting security awareness and intelligence-driven advocacy within campuses.

“Furthermore, the AIG commended the maturity, restraint, and responsible conduct displayed by NANS leadership and Nigerian students in handling the recent comments credited to the EFCC Chairman.

“According to him, peaceful engagement and strategic dialogue remain vital tools in nation-building and conflict resolution.

“He reiterated that the Nigerian Police Force remains the foremost institution in intelligence gathering and criminal investigations, assuring students that the Force is fully dedicated to maintaining peace, justice, and public safety.

“The AIG also encouraged Nigerian students to remain law-abiding, focused, and patriotic, while expressing confidence that the future of Nigeria remains bright in the hands of responsible and visionary young leaders.”

Olugbemi said this engagement marks another significant step in fostering mutual cooperation between security agencies and the Nigerian student community, while reinforcing the commitment of NANS Southwest Zone D towards advocacy, student welfare, and institutional security.