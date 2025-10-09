The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, on Wednesday signed into law the ₦695 billion supplementary budget passed by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The signing took place during the October edition of the State’s Project Delivery Meeting held at Government House, Uyo.

Speaking shortly after signing the budget, the governor expressed appreciation to the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and people-centred governance.

“Let me assure the people of Akwa Ibom State that all hands are on deck and we will continue to carry out our duties with probity and dedication for the benefit of all.

“With the passage and signing of the supplementary budget today, we are further fired up to ensure the full implementation of government programmes and projects as contained in the budget,” the governor said.

In a move to accelerate project execution, the governor also released the sum of ₦60 billion to contractors whose Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) were ready and charged heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), along with Delivery Advisors, to ensure strict adherence to project timelines and standards.