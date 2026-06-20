Agbomhere petitions EFCC to probe funding sources of Deji Adeyanju, VeryDarkMan

…. cites national security concerns

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress chieftain and legal practitioner, Blessing Agbomhere, has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the sources of funds, financial activities and sponsorship arrangements of activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, and social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

In the petition dated June 11, 2026, and addressed to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC in Abuja, Agbomhere urged the anti-graft agency to conduct what he described as a comprehensive investigation into the financial dealings of the two individuals, citing concerns over the scale of their public advocacy activities and possible national security implications.

The petition, received at the Office of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC on June 18, 2026, was written under the letterhead of Blessing Agbomhere & Partners, was titled, “Petition for the Investigation of the Sources of Funds, Financial Activities, and Possible National Security Implications Arising from the Operations of Mr. Deji Adeyanju and Mr. Martins Vincent Otse (Alias ‘VeryDarkMan’).”

The lawyer argued that the extensive public campaigns, legal interventions, protests and advocacy programmes undertaken by the duo warranted scrutiny regarding the origin and transparency of the funds used to sustain such activities.

According to him, the two men have, over a sustained period, engaged in advocacy campaigns, media engagements, public mobilisation exercises, organised protests, legal interventions and enlightenment programmes requiring “significant and continuous financial expenditure.”

“The scale, frequency, and geographical reach of these activities reasonably raise questions regarding the provenance, legitimacy, and transparency of the financial resources deployed in their execution,” the petition stated.

Agbomhere maintained that while civic engagement and democratic participation are constitutionally protected rights, there was a legitimate public interest in establishing whether the financial resources supporting such activities were derived from lawful and verifiable sources and whether all applicable regulatory obligations had been complied with.

He further alleged that some of the activities undertaken by the pair involved direct opposition to government policies, institutions and programmes through organised public campaigns and coordinated mass mobilisation efforts.

Agbomhere requested the EFCC to conduct a forensic investigation into the sources of income, assets, financial resources and funding arrangements of Adeyanju and VeryDarkMan. He also asked the Commission to ascertain whether all monies received, controlled, expended, solicited or administered by them were lawfully acquired and properly accounted for.

The lawyer further urged the anti-graft agency to investigate all bank accounts, corporate entities, foundations, trusts, platforms, associations, agents and intermediaries linked to their financial activities. He also called for a determination of whether any aspect of their financial dealings disclosed indicators of money laundering, unlawful enrichment, concealment of beneficial ownership, tax evasion, unlawful fundraising, foreign financial interference or any other economic and financial crime.

In addition, he requested an investigation into whether any foreign individuals, organisations, governments, foundations or interests had provided direct or indirect funding, logistical support or material assistance to the activities of the two men.

Agbomhere further urged the EFCC to collaborate with relevant intelligence, security, anti-corruption and financial regulatory agencies to determine whether any national security concerns arise from the source, movement or utilisation of funds associated with their operations and to take any further steps necessary to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s financial system and national interest.

However, he stressed that the petition was not intended to establish criminal liability against the two men.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this petition does not purport to establish criminal liability against the persons named herein. Rather, it seeks the exercise of the Commission’s investigative powers in order to promote transparency, accountability, public confidence, and compliance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.

The petitioner said that beyond financial accountability concerns, the matter also raised issues bordering on national security.

“Across jurisdictions, both domestic and foreign actors have increasingly utilised covert financial support, indirect sponsorship arrangements, and undisclosed funding mechanisms to influence public discourse, shape political narratives, engineer civil unrest, destabilise governmental institutions, or advance interests inconsistent with national objectives,” he wrote.

According to him, there is a compelling public interest in determining whether any local or foreign individuals, corporations, foundations, non-governmental organisations, political interests, pressure groups or other entities are directly or indirectly financing or facilitating the activities of Adeyanju and VeryDarkMan.

He said such inquiries would help rule out the possibility of unlawful foreign influence, concealed political financing, illicit financial flows, money laundering, economic sabotage or any conduct capable of undermining public order, democratic governance and national cohesion.

Agbomhere added that if investigations eventually establish that all funds were lawfully acquired and utilised, such findings would equally serve the public interest by dispelling concerns and reinforcing confidence in the integrity of the individuals involved.

“I trust that the Commission will accord this petition the urgent attention it deserves in view of its potential implications for financial accountability, public confidence, and national security,” he added.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Adeyanju nor VeryDarkMan had publicly responded to the petition.