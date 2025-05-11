Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has shared his thoughts on the Flying Eagles’ campaign at the ongoing 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Despite entering the tournament as one of the title contenders, the Flying Eagles have found it difficult to assert dominance. The team, led by Aliyu Zubairu, managed to secure second place in Group B, collecting five points from three matches.

Chelle was present in the stands for Nigeria’s 2-2 draw against Kenya on Wednesday.

Speaking to CAF media afterward, the Malian tactician expressed satisfaction with the team’s ability to advance.

“I’m very happy with our U-20 team’s qualification. It wasn’t an easy match, because we were up against a very good team.

We reacted in this match. Every time we conceded a goal, the team responded well,” Chelle stated.

The Flying Eagles are now set to face defending champions Senegal in a quarter-final clash scheduled for next Monday at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia.