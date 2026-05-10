Adewale calls for SDP-led opposition coalition to unseat Tinubu

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewale Adebayo, has called on opposition political parties and groups across Nigeria to unite under the SDP ahead of the 2027 general elections to unseat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebayo made the call shortly after emerging as the SDP presidential flagbearer at the party’s national convention held in Bauchi on Saturday.

The former SDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election said the country needed a united opposition movement focused on rescuing Nigerians from poverty, corruption, injustice, and economic hardship.

“We are not uniting against one man; we are uniting for one purpose — to rescue Nigeria,” he declared.

Adebayo urged Nigerians to use their votes wisely in the 2027 elections, warning that the country could not afford another cycle of poor leadership and economic decline.

“It will be the greatest tragedy if, after the suffering Nigerians are going through today, another administration comes and continues the same pattern,” he said.

The SDP flagbearer accused the Tinubu administration of failing to properly manage the gains from fuel subsidy removal, alleging that trillions of naira saved had not translated into job creation or improved living conditions for citizens.

According to him, the decision to remove fuel subsidy without adequate preparation marked the beginning of the country’s worsening economic hardship.

“When subsidy was removed without ministers or advisers in place, I knew the chances of success had become very slim,” he stated.

Adebayo, however, denied being an enemy of President Tinubu, insisting that his criticism was issue-based and driven by national interest.

“I am not Tinubu’s enemy. I am an enemy of poverty, corruption, injustice, lack of accountability, autocracy, and all the vices destroying Nigeria,” he said.

He also alleged that forces threatened by the growing popularity of the SDP were attempting to weaken the party ahead of 2027.

“That is why they want to destroy the SDP and what we stand for,” he added.

The SDP presidential candidate thanked the Labour Party, Action Alliance, the Aminu Turaki-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prophet Isa El-Buba Sadiq of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), and other groups for identifying with the SDP’s vision for national transformation.

Adebayo promised that an SDP-led government would focus on fighting corruption, creating jobs, improving education, and restoring Nigeria’s status as the “Giant of Africa”.