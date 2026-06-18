From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National Youth Wing of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), in conjunction with Civil Society Organisations leaders in the party, have petitioned the National Judicial Council(NJC) demanding for the recusal of Justice Peter Lifu from matters involving the party.

The petition, signed by the ADC National Youth Leader, Balarabe Rufai and dated June 18, 2026 was addressed to the Executive Secretary, NJC.

Justice Lifu, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had in his judgment, in a suit by the National Forum of Former Legislators ordered the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress, Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), Accord Party and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) over alleged failure to meet constitutional requirements for continued existence as political parties.

However, the Court of Appeal has ordered a stay of the judgment on the registration of the political parties, and lambasted to judge over the matter.

The petition noted that “We demand the immediate, total removal of Hon. Justice Peter Odo Lifu from any and all adjudicatory matters, reviews, or decision-making roles concerning the ADC.

“Under suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2026, Hon. Justice Peter Odo Lifu delivered a highly controversial ruling ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the ADC and four other political parties.”

According to them, the Federal High Court judge proceeded with the judgment “despite a binding Court of Appeal order that explicitly stayed proceedings on this matter, a move that subverts the sacred doctrine of stare decisis and constitutes gross misconduct.”

Therefore, the ADC youths stated the judge’s continuous involvement in suits affecting the opposition party “completely destroys public trust and makes a mockery of fair hearing.”