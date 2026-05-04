From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has scheduled May 25 for the primary to choose its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The ADC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, yesterday, said aspirants are expected to pay N100 million for nomination forms.

Aspirants for governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and state Houses of Assembly are expected to N50 million, N20 million, N10 million and and N3 million respectively for the nomination forms.

Primaries for the Senate, House of Representatives and state Houses of Assembly would hold on May 21 while the governorship primary would hold on May 22.

The opposition party, while urging aspirants for the various positions to adhere to the constitution of the party and the Electoral Act, noted it has introduced a 50 per cent discount for youths and a 25 percent discount for women and persons with disabilities for the nomination forms.

“The party will conduct the screening of aspirants from May 14 to May 15, 2026, followed by the publication of screening results on May 17, 2026. Appeals will be heard between May 18 and May 19, 2026, with the final list of cleared aspirants to be released on May 20, 2026.

“The party’s primary elections will commence on May 21, 2026, with elections for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate seats holding simultaneously at the ward level. The Governorship primaries will take place on May 22, 2026, while the Presidential Primary is scheduled for May 25, 2026.

“This will be followed by a meeting of the National Executive Committee on May 26, 2026, and the Special National Convention on May 27, 2026, where final ratifications will be made,” the ADC stated.