ADC primaries a direct assault on internal democracy — Benjamin

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

House of Representatives aspirant Edeh Benjamin has strongly rejected the outcome of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primary election, alleging that the exercise was manipulated.

He described the exercise as a direct assault on internal democracy, transparency and the collective aspirations of party members across the constituency.

Benjamin, who contested the recently concluded primaries in the Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku Federal Constituency of Cross River State, disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday that a petition had already been submitted to the national leadership of the party.

The aspirant further alleged that the primary process was compromised by powerful interests determined to impose outcomes that did not reflect the genuine will of party delegates and grassroots supporters.

According to him, the controversy surrounding the primary is not merely a personal political dispute but a reflection of deeper structural challenges threatening the credibility and future of the ADC, particularly within the South-South region.

He specifically accused former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, of playing a significant role in what he described as the weakening of the ADC’s political structures across Cross River State and parts of the South-South.

Benjamin alleged that the actions and influence of certain political actors have contributed to internal divisions, weakened grassroots mobilisation and reduced the party’s competitiveness in key electoral battlegrounds.

“The issue before us is bigger than one individual or one constituency. It concerns the survival of democratic values within our party. When legitimate victories are overturned through manipulation and political interference, the confidence of members and supporters is severely damaged,” Benjamin stated.

He also alleged that, despite emerging as the rightful winner, efforts were made to substitute his mandate with what he described as a politically weak and unpopular candidate lacking the electoral strength to secure victory even at the ward level.

Benjamin therefore called on the ADC National Working Committee (NWC), party elders and democratic stakeholders to conduct a thorough review of the primary process and ensure that justice prevails.