ADC, NDC battling themselves, not APC — Yilwatda

By Lawrence Agbo

Nentawe Yilwatda has dismissed concerns over opposition threats to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that the real political crisis ahead of the 2027 elections is taking place within opposition parties themselves.

Speaking on Politics Today, Yilwatda said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) were more focused on internal rivalries and conflicts than challenging the APC.

“APC is not fighting ADC or NDC. It is NDC vs ADC or ADC vs NDC. The self-implosion is in the opposition rather than in the APC,” he said.

The APC national chairman argued that the ruling party remained stable, organised and united as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the peaceful conduct of the APC presidential primaries reflected the strength of the party’s internal structure and conflict resolution mechanisms.

“See how organised the primaries were; almost near rancour-free, no crisis, almost zero incidences in terms of crisis in communities. It shows APC is organised,” Yilwatda stated.

He also maintained that no political party in Nigeria currently possesses a stronger internal dispute resolution system than the APC.

“There’s no party that has a better mechanism for conflict resolution more than our party,” he added.

Yilwatda further described the APC as “very stable” and “very viable,” expressing confidence that the party remained well-positioned ahead of the next general election.