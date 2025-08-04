Says consensus politics killing Ekiti

In response to a recent endorsement of the incumbent governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji by three former state leaders, a gubernatorial aspirant, under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Amb.Olumuyiwa Babalola has issued a sharp rebuke of what he calls “consensus politics,” a system, he argues, that prioritizes elite preservation over public progress.

Babalola, who spoke at a civic engagement forum of ADC stakeholders in his local government, Ise/Orun, where he also declared his intention, challenged the narrative that elite agreement equates to public approval.

“Consensus politics is how Ekiti learned to applaud stagnation. When three ex-governors anoint the current one without asking the people, that’s not unity—it’s collusion. It protects power, not performance,” Babalola declared.

He warned that such top-down politics silence voters’ choice, kills competition, and ensures that mediocrity remains unchallenged.

“This is not endorsement. It’s a political monopoly dressed as unity. If leadership becomes a closed club, the people become spectators in their own democracy.”

Babalola said his campaign has continued to gain momentum among young voters and reform-minded citizens who are eager for a break from what he describes as “recycled alliances masquerading as stability.”

He also paid a courtesy visit to the ADC coordinator in Ekiti State, Prof. Olusola Eleka, who is also a former deputy governor of the state.

According to Babalola, his vision for Ekiti includes a radical overhaul of governance, anchored in innovation, youth empowerment, and public accountability, not elite handshakes.

“This is a moment for courage, not comfort. The future will not be built by the same people who kept us in the past,” he affirmed.