ADC crisis deepens as Momodu blasts Lawal’s anti-Atiku allegations

Publisher and former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has fired back at former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, dismissing claims that the African Democratic Congress (ADC), presidential primary was rigged in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Momodu questioned the credibility of Lawal’s allegations, saying the former SGF failed to provide evidence to back his claims.

“I listened patiently to him. He sounded a bit confused about the subject matter,” Momodu said. “He said they rigged the election; why didn’t he come with documents?”

Lawal had earlier resigned from the ADC, accusing the party of manipulating its presidential primary to deliver victory to Atiku and declaring that he could not remain part of what he described as a “rigging machine” ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reacting to the development, Momodu downplayed the significance of Lawal’s exit, insisting that neither the party nor Atiku’s presidential ambition had suffered any major setback.

Defending the former vice president, Momodu portrayed Atiku as a seasoned political figure with an established business and public profile.

“Atiku does not live on government resources. He is a cosmopolitan Nigerian. He has never been investigated, prosecuted or convicted. He minds his business and does not control any state where he is collecting political dividends,” he said.

Momodu further hinted that Lawal’s criticism may be driven by personal frustration rather than principle.

“Listening to him, I feel very sad. It is obvious to me now that someone like Babachir is probably envious of Atiku,” he stated.

On concerns over Atiku’s age, the media entrepreneur argued that age should not be used to disqualify experienced leaders from seeking office.

“As long as God has given you life, age should not be a problem. Donald Trump and Atiku are in the same age range,” he said, adding that several older leaders across the world continue to perform effectively in public office.

The clash highlights growing tensions within the ADC following its presidential primary, with internal disagreements threatening to reshape opposition politics as preparations for the 2027 general election gather momentum.