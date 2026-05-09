ADC confirms payment for Atiku’s presidential nomination form

09 May 2026 2:28 pm WAT

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Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar

Enugu State

By Seyi Babalola

Former Vice President and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Atiku Abubakar, has officially received his payment receipt for the purchase of the party’s presidential election nomination form ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Payment for the N90 million nomination form was made on May 8, 2026.

On Saturday, the ADC announced this via a post on its official X handle.

The post read: “A New Chapter in Nigeria’s Democratic Journey:

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“H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has officially received his payment receipt to contest under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“This development marks another significant moment in the growing movement for national renewal, democratic inclusion, and people-driven leadership within the ADC.

“As Nigerians continue to seek credible alternatives, the ADC remains committed to providing a strong platform built on unity, competence, economic recovery, security and national progress.

“The formal presentation of nomination forms is expected on Monday at the ADC National Secretariat, Abuja.

“The movement is growing. Hope is rising. Expect more.”

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