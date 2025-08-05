By John Ogunsemore

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani has weighed in on the court case involving the opposition coalition and its adopted platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In July, five state chairmen of the ADC filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to halt what they described as the illegal takeover of the party by a coalition of opposition politicians led by former Senate President, Senator David Mark.

A former presidential candidate of the party, Dumebi Kachikwu, also threw his support behind the suit.

However, the Mark-led leadership accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring the lawsuit using the names of individuals who are not members of the ADC to challenge the party and its interim leadership.

The ADC said it had readied 97 lawyers to meet the plaintiffs in court.

In a Monday post on X, Sani, an APC chieftain, likened the saga to buying a house that is under litigation.

He said, “You bought a disputed house inherited by siblings who are in Court.

“That’s the Coalition leaders and the ADC.”