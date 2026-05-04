ACF denies leadership shake-up, says BoT lacks powers to do so

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has dismissed reports of a change in its leadership, describing the claims as false and unconstitutional.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, yesterday, the forum said its leadership neither authorised nor had knowledge of any such development.

The Northern foremost sociocultural group urged members, the media, and the public to disregard the announcement.

The statement, authorised by ACF Chairman Mike Mamman Mike Osuman, stressed that leadership changes within the organisation can only be approved by its General Assembly, which has not been convened for that purpose.

ACF clarified that its Board of Trustees (BOT) lacked the constitutional authority to effect leadership changes, noting that its role is limited to providing general advice and direction in line with the forum’s aims and objectives.

It further explained that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) has the power to set up operational committees, describing the reported constitution review and leadership selection processes as invalid.

According to the forum, the Leadership Selection Committee is an ad-hoc body constituted by NEC solely to vet candidates and make recommendations to the General Assembly.

It added that the last committee concluded its assignment in 2023 and has since been dissolved, though steps are underway to reconstitute it.

ACF also warned that only its authorised publicity officers are empowered to issue official statements, cautioning against recognising communications from unauthorised individuals.

The forum reaffirmed that Murtala Aliyu remains Secretary General until a successor emerges through due process.

While acknowledging concerns that the controversy could suggest internal crisis, ACF insisted there is no leadership dispute, alleging instead that there are attempts by certain actors to destabilise the organisation.

The leadership assured members and supporters of its commitment to safeguarding the forum’s integrity and upholding its constitutional provisions, urging calm and adherence to due process.