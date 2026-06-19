From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party and co-chairman of the Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR), Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has welcomed the agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending hostilities and restoring stability in the Middle East.

Speaking during a short visit to Dakar, Senegal, Dr. Hashim commended the governments and international partners, whose diplomatic efforts helped create the conditions for dialogue and a peaceful resolution of tensions.

In a statement by his media team, he said: “I welcome the agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict and restoring stability to the Middle East.

“I commend President Donald Trump, the Governments of Iran, Qatar and Pakistan, alongside other international partners, whose efforts helped create the conditions for peace..

Dr. Hashim noted that diplomacy has once again demonstrated its value as the most effective tool for resolving complex international disputes at a time of increasing global uncertainty.

According to him, stability in the Middle East carries implications far beyond the region, affecting global security, energy markets, international trade, investment flows and economic growth.

“Stability in the Middle East is important not only for the region, but also for global security, energy markets, trade and economic development.

“The world’s economies are interconnected and disruptions in one region often create consequences across continents,” he stated.

The Accord Party presidential candidate stressed that Nigeria and the African continent have a significant stake in a peaceful and predictable international order. He urged nations to continue supporting initiatives that promote dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding as pathways to lasting peace.

“A peaceful international environment creates better opportunities for development. Nigeria and Africa must continue to support efforts that advance peace, cooperation and stability among nations,” he added.

He expressed optimism that the agreement would contribute to reducing tension in the Middle East and strengthen international efforts towards peaceful coexistence, economic stability and shared prosperity.