Abuja trade fair to host 500 exhibitors, 100,000 visitors in 2026

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has announced that the 21st Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) will host more than 500 exhibitors and attract approximately 100,000 visitors during its 2026 edition.

The fair, scheduled to hold in September, is expected to bring together businesses, investors, policymakers, development partners and exhibitors from Nigeria and across the world.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the event in Abuja, the Chairman of the 21st AITF Organising Committee and First Deputy President of ACCI, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, said the trade fair would serve as a strategic platform for promoting trade, investment and economic cooperation.

According to him, the 2026 edition is themed “Resilience: Trade, Taxation and the Economy”, reflecting the need for businesses to adapt to emerging economic realities, including inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility, changing tax regimes and rapid technological advancement.

Adesugba said the fair would provide opportunities for dialogue, innovation and collaboration aimed at strengthening business resilience and supporting sustainable economic growth.

He noted that exhibitors would showcase more than 10,000 products, services and solutions across various sectors of the economy, while participants would include manufacturers, financial institutions, government agencies, diplomatic missions, entrepreneurs and investors.

The organising committee said special attention would be given to emerging sectors such as financial technology, digital payments, taxation technology, sustainable transportation, food processing and environmental sustainability.

Beyond the exhibition activities, the fair will feature several side attractions, including the Miss AITF 2026 competition and the BABAFEST AITF Weekend 2026 (Buy Africa, Build Africa Festival), designed to promote Africa’s creative industries, entrepreneurship and intra-African trade.

The festival is expected to feature performances by leading African artistes, art exhibitions, fashion shows, networking sessions and brand activations aimed at promoting economic empowerment and investment through the creative economy.

Adesugba said the trade fair would continue to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by providing opportunities for market access, networking and business visibility.

He described the Abuja International Trade Fair as a major catalyst for economic development, regional integration and business expansion, urging exhibitors, sponsors, investors, development partners and government agencies to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the event.

The Abuja International Trade Fair has grown over the past two decades into one of Nigeria’s leading multi-sectoral trade and investment platforms, attracting participants from across Africa and beyond.