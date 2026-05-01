Abia PDP backs BoT leadership, dismisses Wabara expulsion claim

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State chapter, has said it is backing the takeover of the party’s leadership by the Board of Trustees (BoT) under Senator Adolphus Wabara, as ordered by the Supreme Court.
The party also dismissed as baseless claims that the BoT Chairman, Wabara, was expelled from the party.
The Chairman of the Abia PDP Caretaker Committee, Ikpegbu Emeka-Yellow, made the clarification while reacting to a statement by Abraham Amah, a factional chairman of the party in the state, following Thursday’s Supreme Court judgment. The ruling nullified the party’s Ibadan Convention and upheld the suspension of former National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, alongside other key officers.
Emeka-Yellow said the alleged expulsion of Wabara was not only overturned by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) but was also invalidated by the courts.
He further argued that Amah lacked the authority to take such action, having ceased to be the Abia PDP Chairman before the purported expulsion.
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“As it stands, Amah is no longer the PDP Chairman in Abia. The courts have been clear on this. Any claim he makes to that effect should be disregarded.
“The claim that Senator Wabara was expelled is false and legally untenable. The National Working Committee had since disowned and reversed that decision, while the court equally voided it.”
He hailed the Supreme Court ruling, describing it as a decisive blow against what he termed “political rascality” within the party.
“The judgment has laid to rest attempts by some elements to destabilise the PDP. It reinforces the supremacy of the law—no one can exercise powers they do not possess,” he said.
Despite the nullification of the Ibadan Convention, Emeka-Yellow described the court’s affirmation of the suspension of some party officials as a major victory.
He expressed confidence in the BoT’s intervention, noting that it had stabilised the party by stepping in to fill the leadership vacuum.