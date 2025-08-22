From Kenneth Udeh

Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has announced the ongoing reconstruction of the Akoli Imenyi Road in Bende Local Government Area, describing the project as a vital boost to the economic and social life of communities in Abia North.

In a statement on Thursday, the current Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), expressed delight at the progress of the road project, which he noted would enhance commerce, agriculture, and social interactions across rural communities.

“I am pleased to update you on the reconstruction of Akoli Imenyi Road in Bende LGA, a vital route that serves our communities and boosts local economic activities. This project is part of our commitment to improving rural infrastructure, easing transportation, and opening up more opportunities for trade, agriculture, and social development in Abia North,” the former Abia State Governor stated.

The former Chief Whip of the Senate further assured constituents that he would continue working with relevant agencies to ensure the road is completed on schedule for the benefit of the people.

Since elected into the Senate in 2019 as the representative of Abia North, Kalu has spearheaded numerous infrastructural interventions across his constituency.

These include road rehabilitation projects in Isuikwuato, Ohafia, and Arochukwu, classroom renovations, health centre upgrades, and the facilitation of water supply schemes to underserved rural communities.

As SEDC Committee Chairman, Kalu has consistently advocated for equitable development in the South-East, emphasizing that rural infrastructure remains a crucial driver of sustainable growth and improved living standards.

His renewed focus on Akoli Imenyi Road underscores his broader vision of linking communities, boosting local trade, and positioning Abia North as a hub of agro-economic activities in the region.

Some of the key projects facilitated by the Lawmaker are;

Road Infrastructure: Rehabilitation of Lokpaukwu–Lokpanta Road, Umunneochi; Reconstruction of Ebem Ohafia township roads; Ongoing reconstruction of Akoli Imenyi Road, Bende LGA; Intervention on Ndi Okorie–Item–Amankalu Road and Road projects in Isuikwuato linking farming communities to major markets.

In Education include: Renovation and equipping of classrooms across the five LGAs of Abia North; Distribution of learning materials and furniture to public schools; Construction of model classroom blocks in rural communities.

Healthcare are not left out they include: Upgrade of selected primary health centres with solar power installations; Supply of medical equipment and drugs to rural clinics and Facilitation of medical outreach programmes for indigent residents.

To enhance hygiene and economic activities Kalu embarked on Water & Power projects which are: Provision of boreholes in Arochukwu, Bende, and Ohafia communities and Rural electrification projects through solar-powered street lights.

As for Youth & Community Empowerment they include: Distribution of agricultural inputs and machinery to farmers, Skill acquisition programmes and small business support grants and Annual scholarships for indigent students in both local and foreign tertiary institutions.