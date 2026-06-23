Abia imposes N50,000 fine on motorcycle ban defaulters

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Government said it has imposed a N50,000 fine on defaulters of the ban on commercial motorcycle operations in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, made the disclosure in Umuahia while addressing newsmen on the steps taken, so far, to ensure comprehensive implementation of the ban.

Kanu disclosed that the Abia State Harmonised Task Force on revenue will enforce the ban, in conjunction with security agencies in the state.

He added that the penalty for any defaulting motorcycle rider shall be N50,000, payable within 30 days.

“The Abia State Harmonised Task Force will enforce the ban, in conjunction with security agencies in the state. The penalty for any defaulting motorcycle rider shall be N50,000, payable within 30 days”.

The commissioner revealed that the government has already designated loading bays in Aba, Umuahia, and Ohafia for the motorcycles that may be confiscated.

The Abia State Board of Internal Revenue, he announced, would maintain a comprehensive database of all registered motorcycles, adding that, to facilitate easy identification and enforcement, riders would be issued colour-coded reflective jackets based on their senatorial districts, along with unique local government identification numbers.

“By this ban, all motorcycles plying the state roads, whether for commercial or private use, or for business purposes, such as courier and delivery services, must be registered”.

He emphasised that registered motorcycles used for courier and delivery services would not be permitted to carry passengers under any circumstance.

“There shall be no exemptions to this rule. Every registered rider must wear the approved colour-coded vest which will be made available within one week of this announcement”.

He said the policy was part of measures aimed at strengthening security and enhancing public safety.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Navy Commander MacDonald Uba (retd) said the registration and colour-coding system being introduced would strengthen security monitoring and accountability.

Uba urged residents to view the policy from the perspective of collective security rather than temporary hardship.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, while clarifying the ban, said it was not new as the administration of Chief T.A Orji did the same. He described the current ban on Okada as the government’s plan to ensure security in the state.