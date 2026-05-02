Abia 2027: Stakeholders obtain APC nomination forms for Kalu

From Ndubuisi Orji
A coalition of political stakeholders in Abia State has obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial expression of interest and nomination forms for the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, with a call on him to join the governorship race in the state.
The stakeholders, who presented the forms to the Deputy Speaker in Abuja on Saturday, stated that the gesture was in recognition of his track record in public service and leadership at the national level.
The leader of the delegation, James Uko-Kalu (SAN), described Kalu as a unifying figure whose performance in the National Assembly has distinguished him as a capable leader.
According to him, “We are here because we recognise the invaluable contributions the deputy speaker has made to Nigeria’s legislative process, resulting in tangible developments. From 2019 to date, we have followed his work closely and can attest to his outstanding performance.”
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The Deputy Speaker, while responding, expressed deep appreciation to the stakeholders for their confidence in his leadership and service. Kalu noted that he would carefully consult with relevant political actors and well-wishers before making a definitive pronouncement on the request in the coming days.
According to him, “You believe that if I come on board, it is because I share in the vision of the Eight-Point Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and his commitment to true federalism, which empowers subnational entities to drive meaningful development.
“The purchase of this form is clearly a call for me to step forward. I have received it with gratitude, and within the next one or two days, after due consultations, I will make my position known.
“I sincerely thank you for this gesture. Ultimately, the narrative of Abia must change, and we will continue to work collectively within the party to achieve that. The prospects of the APC in Abia will depend largely on the determination, unity, and commitment of its members.”