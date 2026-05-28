From John Adams, Minna

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has raised concern over the growing political tension in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying that Nigerians must learn to play politics without bitterness.

Speaking shortly after observing the two raka’ats prayer for Eid-el-Kabir at the Minna Eid prayer ground, he specifically warned politicians to reduce tension in the system and embrace politics that will provide an enabling environment for the Nigeria people to elect credible leaders of their choice without any rancour.

He maintained that peace is the prerequisite for any meaningful development, and implored Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliation to continue to pray for peace in the country to achieve greater heights.

He, however, prayed God to bring peace and stability to Nigeria towards overcoming the numerous challenges bedeviling the country.

Also speaking with newsmen, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, advised Muslims to pray for forgiveness and a better Nigeria where economic prosperity and peace will remain the hallmark.

Bago expressed optimism of better days ahead, insisting that Nigeria will be great again with love, mutual respect and the collective efforts by all and sundry.

He urged Nigerians to rekindle their hope for a better tomorrow in the face of the current situation in the country.

In his Sallah message, Speaker House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, commended Nigerians for their resilient and continued prayers for the peace of the country.

He said despite the current economic, security and social challenges bedevilling the country, Nigerians have remained committed to the peace of the country.

He urged all elected leaders in the country, especially the representatives both at national and state assemblies to always put the people they are representing first in all their dealings.

While commending government at all levels for the progress recorded so far, he appealed to elected leaders to imbibe the bottom up approach towards development so that grassroots can feel the impact of governance.

The speaker believed that such deliberate steps will reduce the hardship among the people, reduce tension and equally addressed the security challenges in our rural areas.