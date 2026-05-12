737,340 traffic violations recorded in Lagos

By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has disclosed that no fewer than 737,340 traffic violations were recorded in the state within the last one year.

The achievements were recorded through its Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera system, as it announced plans to introduce a state driver’s licence in partnership with the Federal Government.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known yesterday during the 2026 annual ministerial press briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja, to commemorate the second-term seventh anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Osiyemi said the large number of violations captured through the ANPR camera system reflected the state government’s growing deployment of intelligent traffic management and digital surveillance technologies aimed at improving road safety and ensuring compliance with traffic regulations.

He revealed that the state would, within the next few weeks, launch its own driver’s licence to operate alongside the existing federal driver’s licence under a collaborative arrangement with the Federal Road Safety Corps.

According to the commissioner, motorists in the state would be able to choose between obtaining the federal licence or the new Lagos-issued licence.

He explained that the initiative was designed to improve efficiency in the licensing process, reduce delays and strengthen traffic regulation and road safety across the state.

“The new system will support the broader transportation reform agenda of the state, especially in the areas of digital enforcement, vehicle monitoring and regulatory compliance,” he said.

Osiyemi also disclosed that 27,067 fresh driver’s licence applications were received within the period under review, while 29,810 licence renewals were successfully completed, bringing the total number of licences processed to 56,876.

He added that 1,158 International Driver’s Permits were equally processed during the same period.

On vehicle safety compliance, the commissioner stated that the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service intensified enforcement of the “No Vehicle Inspection, No Roadworthiness Certificate” policy through technology-driven operations.

He said a total of 1,114,080 roadworthiness certificates were issued within the last one year, reflecting increased compliance by motorists with vehicle safety regulations.

Osiyemi maintained that the introduction of the Lagos State driver’s licence marked another major step in the government’s efforts to modernise transportation administration and strengthen road safety enforcement in the nation’s commercial capital.