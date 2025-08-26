By Christopher Oji

A 50-year-old man, Dosumu Fatai, has been arraigned before the Lagos Magistrates’ Court, Epe for allegedly leading a gang that committed multiple offences.

The offences include :conspiracy, assault, theft, breach of peace, and destruction of police property in Ibeju-Lekki.

According to the charge sheet filed by the police, the incident occurred on August 24, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Okun Imedu Town, within the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Fatai is alleged to have conspired with several others, including Fatai Oniga Dosumu, Adewale Adenuga, Ibrahim Adebowale Saliu, Mukadass Oloshe Garba, Ade Ogbokoko Shangodeyi, and a group of soldiers attached to the Nigerian Army barracks in Epe, Lagos State. Together, they reportedly orchestrated a violent attack in which several mobile phones were stolen and residents were assaulted.

Items reportedly stolen include: a Samsung Galaxy A06 valued at N260,000 belonging to Sakiratu Abudu, a Tecno phone worth N40,000 owned by Azeez Raheem, another Tecno phone valued at N35,000 belonging to Fatimo Adenuga, and an Infinix Smart 8 worth N150,000 stolen from Magaji Isiaka.

The prosecution alleged that the accused persons used military personnel to intimidate residents, conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, and destroyed the door glass of a police patrol vehicle, estimated at N120,000.

Several residents were reportedly assaulted during the incident. Victims named include:

Sodiq Adenuga, whose clothing worth N12,000 was allegedly torn;

Sakiratu Abudu, who sustained injuries after being struck with a sharp object on her right hand; Azeez Raheem, who was reportedly dragged through muddy water during the attack.

The offences violate Sections 411, 168(d), 350, 171, 173, 172, and 287 of the Lagos State Criminal Law of 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the six- count charge.

Police Prosecutor ASP Obamiyi F. Peter presented the case, while Inspector Williams from the Akodo Police Station is serving as the Investigating Police Officer.

Ater listening to the parties, the court granted the defendant bail in the sum of 200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Further hearing in the case has been adjourned to September 29, 2025.