5 things to know about digital verification of pre-2004 civil servants

By Seyi Babalola

Nigeria’s Federal Government has introduced a digital verification and enrolment exercise targeting civil servants employed before June 30, 2004.

The initiative is critical to pension administration and has far-reaching implications for thousands of workers.

Daily Sun brings to you five key things to understand about the digital verification of pre-2004 civil servants.

1. It targets civil servants employed before the 2004 Pension Reform

The verification specifically applies to workers who joined the civil service before June 30, 2004, prior to the introduction of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

These workers originally belonged to the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) and later transitioned to the CPS. As a result, they are entitled to accrued pension rights, benefits earned before the reform took effect.

2. It is a mandatory nationwide online exercise

The process is not optional. The government, through the National Pension Commission (PenCom), has made the exercise mandatory for all eligible civil servants.

Launched on February 2, 2026, and scheduled to end on July 31, 2026, it is a one-time nationwide verification designed to capture complete and accurate records of affected workers.

Failure to participate could lead to delays or complications in accessing retirement benefits.

3. It uses a fully digital platform (COBRA)

Unlike previous manual processes, the exercise is now entirely digital, powered by a platform called the Contributions and Bond Redemption Application (COBRA).

Key features include:

Real-time data capture and validation, Biometric verification, and cross-checking of employment records.

This shift is aimed at eliminating errors, reducing delays, and improving transparency in pension administration.

4. It helps the government calculate pension liabilities

One major goal of the exercise is to determine the true pension obligations owed by the government.

Accurate data allows the government to:

Make proper budgetary provisions, fund obligations through the retirement benefits bond redemption fund, and ensure timely payment of accrued pension rights.

Without proper verification, authorities warn that it becomes difficult to plan and settle these liabilities effectively.

5. It is the key to seamless pension payments after retirement

Ultimately, the verification exercise is about ensuring that civil servants receive their pensions without stress or delay.

Workers who complete the process are more likely to enjoy accurate computation of benefits, faster access to pension payments, and fewer disputes during retirement.

On the other hand, non-compliance may result in payment delays, disputes, or missing entitlements.

Conclusion

The digital verification of pre-2004 civil servants marks a major shift toward technology-driven pension management in Nigeria.

For affected workers, participation is not just a requirement; it is a crucial step toward securing their financial future after retirement.