Supporters of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) have appealed to Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to include in-form striker Qamar Adegoke in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming Unity Cup in London.

Speaking on behalf of the supporters, spokesperson Mutiu Ijadunola praised Adegoke’s outstanding performances in the Nigeria Premier Football League, noting that the 21-year-old has demonstrated the quality required to compete at the highest level. He added that Adegoke could serve as a capable understudy to Napoli forward Victor Osimhen if given the opportunity in the national team.

Adegoke has been one of the standout performers in the domestic league this season, averaging an impressive 0.68 goals per 90 minutes across 29 appearances. His clinical finishing has drawn attention despite the NPFL’s physically demanding and tactically disciplined nature.

Beyond his goal-scoring exploits, the forward has also been commended for his discipline and work ethic, receiving just one yellow card throughout the campaign—qualities fans believe align with the expectations of international football. His market value is currently estimated at €491,000, placing him among the most valuable home-based players in the league.

Ijadunola described the Unity Cup as a crucial platform for Adegoke to showcase his talent on the international stage.

“London presents the perfect shop window for his abilities. He is not just a prospect, but a specialist right-footed number nine reaching his peak at the right time,” he said.

The supporters further stressed that overlooking the striker would deny him a well-earned chance to prove himself, urging the Super Eagles technical crew to recognise and reward excellence within the domestic league.