29-year old grudge: Man kills two to avenge deaths of parents, two brothers

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

A 29-year-old grudge ended in blood as Cross River State Police provided an update on the 40-year-old man apprehended alongside a lady for two deaths in Creek Town in Odukpani Local Government Area of the state.

Fresh update by the police reveal that the suspect killed two men to avenge the deaths of his parents and two elder brothers in a communal clash about 29 years ago.

The suspect, Akaninyine Eretus, was picked up by the Cross River State Police Command over the murders at Creek Town, Odukpani LGA. Police say he’s currently in custody and cooperating with investigators.

During interrogation, Eretus allegedly admitted to killing two persons identified only as Okokon and Okon on May 24 and May 25, 2026.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer ASP Eitokpah Sunday, “the suspect claimed one victim was killed in his sleep while the other was attacked with a machete and the motive was revenge”, the police spokesman said.

Eretus allegedly told detectives his parents and two elder brothers were killed during a communal crisis in Creek Town about 29 years ago and waited nearly three decades before striking back.

Police have recovered two bodies believed to be the victims. They’ve been deposited at the hospital morgue for identification and autopsy as investigations continue.

“Investigations are ongoing and the suspect’s statements remain subject to thorough investigations and verification,” ASP Eitokpah said in a press release dated May 30, 2026.

The Command urged residents to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information that could compromise the case or cause tension within the community.

“Members of the public are advised to rely solely on official updates from the Cross River State Police Command,” ASP Eitokpah added, saying further developments will be communicated as the investigation unfolds.