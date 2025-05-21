…Says women most vulnerable

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A recent report from the International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with Poland’s National Research Institute (NASK), has shown that approximately 25 per cent of jobs worldwide are potentially exposed to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), with women likely to be affected more.

The study, titled “Generative AI and Jobs: A Refined Global Index of Occupational Exposure,” which was released on Tuesday, is described by the authors as the most comprehensive global assessment to date regarding the transformative effects of GenAI on the labour market.

Key findings indicate that while one in four jobs globally is at risk due to GenAI, this figure escalates to 34 per cent in high-income countries, reflecting the higher levels of digital integration in these economies. Clerical positions are identified as the most susceptible, given that GenAI could potentially automate a significant portion of their tasks. Additionally, occupations in media, software development, and finance also face high exposure.

Notably, the report highlights that women are disproportionately affected by job transformations driven by GenAI. In high-income countries, nearly 10 per cent of female workers (9.6 per cent) occupy roles at high risk of automation, compared to only 3.5 per cent of male workers. Despite these high exposure levels, the report stresses that full job automation is still limited. Many roles will continue to demand human judgment, collaboration, and oversight, especially in regions undergoing significant digital evolution.

The report introduces a new “occupational exposure index,” which employs AI-assisted scoring, expert validation, and granular employment data to map the potential impacts of GenAI across various job functions and countries.

According to ILO Senior Researcher and lead author, Pawel Gmyrek, “We went beyond theory to build a tool grounded in real-world jobs. By combining human insight, expert review, and generative AI models, we have created a replicable method that helps countries assess risk and respond with precision.”

The findings suggest that countries and sectors lacking digital literacy may experience more disruptive consequences, emphasising the importance of inclusive upskilling and supportive policies.

Senior Economist at the ILO, Janine Berg stressed the importance of providing clarity and context to prevent getting caught up in the hype surrounding AI.

According to him, “It is easy to get lost in the AI hype. What we need is clarity and context. This tool helps countries across the world assess potential exposure and prepare their labour markets for a fairer digital future,”

Imprtantly, the report clarifies that exposure does not equate to inevitable job losses. Rather, it argues that the extent and effect of GenAI adoption will rely heavily on policies, digital infrastructure, and the skill levels of the workforce.

These elements will ultimately determine whether AI fosters inclusive growth or exacerbates inequalities within labor markets. In this regard, the ILO and NASK urge governments, employers, and trade unions to engage in social dialogue and develop policies that protect workers, facilitate retraining, and ensure fair transitions in sectors exposed to GenAI.