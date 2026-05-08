2027 : Zaura’s supporters protest in Kano, reject Ibrahim Shekarau as APC candidate, call on Tinubu to intervene

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Supporters of Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, a leading APC aspirant for Kano Central Senatorial District, Friday resorted to the streets to convey their objection to the selection of an ex- Governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau over their principal.

The protesters, who included male and female including student groups, walked peacefully across Race Course Road in the metropolis of the ancient city, escorted by security personnel.

The spokesperson of the protesters, Dr. Bello Lawan lamented that the reported choice of Shekarau for the District was unfair and a breach of the party’s pledge to provide a fair, transparent and level playing field for all aspirants

According to him, “I want to remind Mr President that Kano is a battleground of northern politics. We trust and believe that Mr President will not tolerate injustice against any loyal member.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene in what is playing out in the Kano Central Senatorial District in the name of consensus before it is too late. Kano is the heartbeat of the North and the commercial capital of northern Nigeria.

“Kano has the largest population in Nigeria, and we are ready to mobilise more than five million votes for the President. However, we are demanding fairness and justice for AA Zaura, who has touched many lives in different ways. Fairness to our aspirant requires a just decision that will not sink the APC in Nigeria.

“Mr President, we, the supporters of Zaura, remain loyal to the party, but we are demanding justice and fairness for our teeming youthful population because we deserve leaders with the energy to help develop Kano. The time to act is now in order to safeguard our great party, the APC,” Lawan lamented.

Saturday Sun reports that Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura dropped in the ranking of the party following the sudden defection of Shekarau from the PDP to the APC weeks ago.

Zaura, it could recalled,s the candidate of APC for Kano Central Senatorial District in 2023, but lost to New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) Senator Rufai Hanga- who was hurriedly fielded as a replacement for Shekarau who had renounced his NNPP ticket.

Insiders confided in Saturday Sun that the mindset of the party’s hierarchy in the state is that Shekarau is likely to bring home more votes than Zaura and given the quality of the opposition in the Senatorial District, the party did not want to take chances.