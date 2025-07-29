Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 election will not be opposed by any of his counterparts.

While speaking at the opening of a two-day interactive session on government-citizen engagement organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) at Arewa House, Kaduna, Sani said Tinubu’s support for governors is unprecedented.

He stated that due to the above, it would be unlikely that any governor in the country would oppose the president’s re-election.

“Moreover, no president in Nigeria’s history has supported governors and sub-national governments the way President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently doing.

“As a result, it is unlikely that any governor in Nigeria would go against the president,” Sani said.

“For the first time in Nigeria’s history, the government is engaging with non-state actors to discuss progress and assess the situation in northern Nigeria.

“This unprecedented approach reflects a shift in how national issues are being addressed,” he added.