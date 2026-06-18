2027: Why NDC exempted Peter Obi, Kwankwaso from anti-defection oath

By Lawrence Agbo

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has explained why its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, were excluded from the party’s newly introduced anti-defection oath.

NDC National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, said the requirement was designed primarily for candidates seeking legislative offices and not for those contesting presidential or vice-presidential positions.

According to him, although the party’s constitution stipulates that all candidates running on its platform should sign the affidavit, the leadership made an administrative decision to exempt Obi and Kwankwaso from the process.

Enekweizu noted that the party’s concern centres on lawmakers elected under its banner who may abandon the platform shortly after securing victory at the polls.

He explained that the NDC introduced the measure in response to the wave of defections that followed the 2023 elections, particularly involving legislators elected on the platform of the Labour Party who later joined rival political parties.

“Our focus is on members of the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly who get elected on the party’s platform and defect within a short period,” he said.

The party secretary described the anti-defection pledge as a protective mechanism aimed at strengthening party loyalty and preserving the organisation’s long-term stability.

While acknowledging concerns that the move could be interpreted as limiting freedom of association, Enekweizu insisted the initiative was intended to discourage politicians from using the party merely as a vehicle to win elections before moving elsewhere.

He said the NDC is determined to build an enduring political institution rather than one that revolves around the popularity of individual candidates.

The party recently unveiled the anti-defection policy as part of efforts to curb political cross-carpeting and reinforce internal discipline ahead of the 2027 elections.