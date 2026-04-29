2027: ‘What are you coming back to do’ – Suleman queries Tinubu

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has asked President Bola Tinubu to justify why he should be re-elected despite economic and security challenges confronting the nation in his first term.

The Auchi, Edo State-based cleric issued the challenge in a sermon titled “Power to Get Wealth”, a video of which went viral on Tuesday.

SunOnline earlier reported that a federal lawmaker, Hon. James Faleke, on Tuesday picked up the All Progressives Congress Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on behalf of President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Suleman gave a grim assessment of the incumbent administration.

He said, “If people rig themselves into power, let it be clear that they rig. Not that you voted for them. Let the judgment be on them that they rig. For the first four years, somebody did nothing, and you want to vote for him again? The first term is when people really work. If you fail like this in the first term, what are you going to come back to do again? All this nonsense.

“Performance is the best form of campaign. If you don’t perform, that’s why you are destroying the opposition because you fail. Is it a spell that you can’t talk? Are these good? Is the country good? The dollar rose from N460 to N1,500. See fuel. What do you want to come back and do? What are you coming back to do? I have followed the system. You see some of us now. They are going to the news house to analyse what we are saying.”

Suleman said his criticism was not limited to the Tinubu administration, noting that he also criticised the Jonathan government.

Suleman said, “These same people. When the Chibok girls were kidnapped, and I was speaking about Jonathan, you failed. They were clapping for me. Because they were attacking everyone just to lay hold of power. Performance is the best form of campaign. That’s the truth. You failed a class. You want to come back again? If you fail, go. Most of you are not in politics.

“Get involved. Again, how can you get involved when people have now occupied your space? You can’t be the local government chairman unless you’re in a clique. Local government chairman, chairman of the local people. You can’t be there unless you’re in a clique. They will pick you. It’s not by election. It’s by selection. They will pick you. So everything is corrupted.”