2027: Students, youths hold solidarity walk for Kasali in Ijebu East

Seek Gov. Abiodun’s support for state assembly bid

More than 200 students and youths of Ijebu East Local Government of Ogun State on Thursday staged a peaceful solidarity walk in support of Prince Temitope Kasali popularly known as Kastopee, calling on All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and Governor Dapo Abiodun to endorse his aspiration for the Ijebu East State Constituency seat.

The walk, led by Comrade Araba Okanlawon, Chairman, National Association of University Students (NAUS), Ogun State Chapter, alongside Aare Oluwafemi Ajayi, National President of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), drew energetic participation from youths across different communities in Ijebu East.

Speaking during the walk, Araba described Kasali as “a tested grassroots mobilizer whose impact has spoken louder than politics.”

He added, “We did not come out because we are idle. We came out because we have seen capacity, consistency and genuine commitment to the people. For years, Prince Temitope Kasali has invested heavily in education, youth development, agriculture, healthcare and community growth. If given a bigger platform, he will do far more for Ijebu East.”

As part of the event, students and youths also presented a symbolic award of appreciation to Kasali in recognition of his continuous support, contributions and commitment to the development of students and young people across Ijebu East.

The moment further reflected the growing admiration he enjoys at the grassroots level.

Also speaking, Ajayi passionately appealed to Governor Abiodun and APC leaders in Ogun State to listen to the cry of the youths and students of Ijebu East.

He noted that Kasali represents the kind of energetic, people-oriented and progressive leadership the constituency deserves.

He stated, “The same way Ogun State was blessed with the emergence of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi, we believe Ijebu East deserves another people’s servant in Prince Temitope Kasali Kastopee.

“The streets are speaking, the youths are united, and the people are demanding a leader whose impact is already visible before getting into office.”

The solidarity walk ended with a strong message to APC stakeholders that the growing support for Kasali across Ijebu East is organic, strategic and impossible to ignore.