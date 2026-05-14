2027: Southeast group strategizes for Tinubu, Mbah landslide victory

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A political support group, under the umbrella of the South-East Movement for President Tinubu 2027, has begun strategic planning to secure a landslide victory for President Bola Tinubu and Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah in the 2027 general elections.

Prof. Damian Opata, the National Chairman of the group, disclosed this in Nsukka on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Enugu North Senatorial District Tactical Team of the political movement.

Opata, a retired professor from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said that the mandate of the team is to ensure that President Tinubu whose administration according to him had given the South East people the highest recognition and sense of belonging among past governments should record not less than 95 per cent of votes cast in the district.

“Tinubu’s administration appointed Nsukka our son from Igboeze-North LG of Enugu State, Chief Emmanuel Ogalla, ex-Chief of Naval Staff (rtd), appointed Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke the present Chief of Air Staff who is from Udi LG of Enugu State.

“Also appointed Sen. David Umahi, the current Minister of Works from Ebonyi State, approved the South East Development Commission among other things.

“President Tinubu’s administration has given the South East geopolitical zone the highest recognition and sense of belonging among past governments in the country, so the South East is massively behind his re-election to enable him to continue this good work,” he said.

The National Chairman of the Movement also instructed the newly inaugurated team to ensure that Gov. Mbah receives 95 per cent of the votes from the district.

“Gov Mbah has done marvellously well in Enugu State through his people-oriented governance and massive infrastructures.

“Nsukka Senatorial zone has benefited immensely in Smart Schools, Type 2 hospitals, construction of roads in the district as well as in appointments.

“Nsukka people will forever remain grateful to Gov.Mbah in the ongoing dualization of Nike -Ugwuogo -Opi Nsukka road.

“Mbah made it possible for the first time for an Nsukka person to be appointed Vice-chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka after 65 years since the university was established.

“Nsukka people have benefited immensely from Gov Mbah’s administration and will support his re-election in the 2027 general elections,” Opata said.

Responding on behalf of the Tactical Team, Chief Daniel Okweli the Chairman, expressed appreciation to Enugu North Senatorial District of South East Movement for President Tinubu 2027 for the trust and confidence in electing them to pilot the affairs of the Movement in the district.

Okweli who was the former Chairman of Uzowani Local Government Council assured that the team would work hard to ensure that President Bola Tinubu and Gov Peter Mbah secured 95 per cent of the votes cast in the district during the 2027 general elections.

“Looking at the members who are inaugurated today I see men and women with past enviable track records who have served the district and their local government areas meritoriously in one capacity or the other,” he said.

The chairman of the team noted that, the numerous achievements of President Tinubu in Nigeria and Gov Mbah in Enugu State have been unprecedented and were enough to earn them a second tenure in office during the 2027 general elections.

Our correspondent reports that those inaugurated are; Bar. Ogbuja Ogbu, Secretary, from Igbo-Eze South LG, Mr Dom Attah, Deputy Zonal Chairman from Nsukka LG, Prof Apex Apeh, Zonal Treasurer, from Igbo-Eze North LG

Others are Mr Levi Ugwu, Fin Sec from Igbo-Etiti LG, Mr Charles Ogbonn, Director Social, from Udenu LG, Chief Onyema Idoko, Ex-Officio, from Nsukka LG, Chief Akor Eze, Ex-Officio, from Uzouwani LG and Mrs Chinelo Igwe, Ex-Officio from Nsukka LG.