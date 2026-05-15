2027: Senator Adeola vows to sustain peaceful, consensual transitions in Ogun

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State for the 2027 general election, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has vowed to sustain peaceful and consensual transition of administrations as being established by the incumbent governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun.

Adeola who is currently the senator representing Ogun West at the National Assembly, stated this while speaking shortly after he was unveiled and affirmed at the APC Ogun Central Senatorial District Stakeholders and Strategic Meeting, held at the M.K.O Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

He commended Governor Abiodun for his laudable contributions to the socio economic and political development of Ogun State, adding that when elected as the governor, he will not only sustain and build upon the achievements but further ensure rancor-free political interactions in the state.

“I am very conscious of the honour done to me with my historic emergence as the consensus candidate of the ruling party in our dear state. I will not take it for granted and will work assiduously to sustain it in the years ahead”, Adeola said.

The senator noted that his first endorsement as the consensus candidate had occurred in Ogun Central by all APC leaders and caucus in Ogun State, stressing that it is gratifying that another affirmation took place here in the senatorial district of his maternal origin.

Adeola, however, disclosed that he would embark on a “thank-you-tour” of all the 74 Wards of Ogun Central after the party’s primaries.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Abiodun said Ogun Central has taken its turn in affirming the consensus candidate of the party towards victory of the party at all levels.

He added that Adeola had earlier been unveiled and affirmed as the consensus governorship candidate of the APC in Ogun East and West senatorial districts.

The governor also used the occasion to present the consensus senatorial candidate for Ogun Central in the person of the incumbent senator, Shuiab Afolabi Salisu, who he described as a loyal and hardworking party man.

Abiodun called on all party faithful and the people of Ogun State to massively support and ensure the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, to reciprocate his kind gestures towards the state.

He submitted that the policies and achievements of his administration in the last seven years has made Ogun state the fastest growing economy among the states in Nigeria.