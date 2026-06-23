From Stanley Uzoaru Owerri

The Renewed Hope for Greater Nigeria (RHGN) has carried out a major shake-up of President Bola Tinubu’s Southeast political structure, appointing Mazi Franklin Ngoforo as Deputy National Leader for the zone and effectively phasing out the struggling City Boy Movement, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The appointment, contained in a letter signed by RHGN National Leader, Honourable Calistus Anyanwu, positions Ngoforo to lead grassroots mobilisation and youth engagement across the five Southeast states. RHGN described the move as a “strategic recalibration” aimed at rebuilding trust and delivering measurable political support in a region where the Tinubu administration has faced persistent challenges.

Sources within the pro-Tinubu camp said the City Boy Movement, once touted as the vehicle to galvanise Southeast youths, has lost momentum and local credibility. Political strategists pushed for a more structured, experience-driven platform, leading to RHGN’s intervention.

“The Southeast requires authenticity, not just visibility,” a party insider said. “The shift is toward tested young politicians who can translate strategy into votes.”

Ngoforo, a politician from Ideato in Imo State, brings a background in electoral contests, grassroots organising, and message-driven campaigning. RHGN’s letter mandates him to coordinate activities across Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo, with emphasis on re-energising the base and aligning local aspirations with the Renewed Hope agenda.

Observers note that his experience in Imo politics makes him a stabilising figure in a zone known for volatile intra-party dynamics.

Since the announcement, reactions in Southeast political circles have been mixed but closely watched. Supporters call it a bold and timely intervention to correct years of weak outreach. Critics say it will be a litmus test of whether the Tinubu camp can move beyond symbolic gestures in the Southeast.

Analysts argue the appointment signals a deliberate pivot: prioritising credible youth leadership over populist movements with waning influence.

With the 2027 election cycle taking shape, Ngoforo now heads what many describe as a crucial political experiment, whether a recalibrated, grassroots-driven approach can shift electoral dynamics in the Southeast for the President.