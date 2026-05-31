2027: Power generation capacity will rise to 10,000mw if I’m elected – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has pledged to increase Nigeria’s power generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts (MW) if elected in 2027.

Speaking on Saturday during the NDC’s national convention held in Abuja, Obi decried the country’s generation of 4,000 megawatts of electricity, citing its population of 200 million people.

According to the former Anambra governor, Nigeria’s power generation capacity is less than 10 per cent of what South Africa and Egypt are generating for their citizens.

“It is totally unacceptable. Today, Nigeria is a country with the highest number of citizens without access to electricity in the whole world. About 100 million Nigerians don’t have access to electricity.

“In today’s world, it is unacceptable. A country of over 200 million people only generates and distributes 4,000 (megawatts).

“The biggest economies in Africa, South Africa and Egypt, generate over 40,000 megawatts today.

“So we are not even producing 10% of what these two African nations are producing and distributing. Both of them are less than 50% of our population, and they generate 10 times the electricity we generate. These are African countries.

“It is unacceptable. It cannot happen. And I pledge on behalf of our government that in four years, this country will generate and distribute at least 10,000 megawatts from the 4,000 they are doing today.” Obi stated.