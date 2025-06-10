The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has advocated zoning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket to the southern region in the 2027 election.

Wike stated this when he read a communiqué after a meeting of critical stakeholders of the party under the aegis of the “Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP” late on Monday.

“In the spirit of fairness, inclusion, federal character principles and respect for our party constitution, the Party must make an unequivocal pronouncement zoning its presidential candidate to the South in the 2027 elections after the unbroken years of Northern President under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“In line with the provisions of our party constitution only the National Secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, can issue notices of meeting of the National Convention, National Executive Committee, National Caucus and the National Working Committee and to this end all notices not issued by him and actions founded on them, including correspondences to INEC are null and void and of no effect whatsoever,” he stated.

Speaking further, Wike asked the group to recognise Sam Anyanwu as PDP’s National Secretary.

Subsequently, the group resolved “to finally arrest the inexorable drift towards extinction in our party, the party must, without further delay, respect the judgment of the Supreme Court.”

“We, therefore, unequivocally reaffirm Senator Sam Anyanwu as the duly elected and substantive National Secretary of our great party,” it added.