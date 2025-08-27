Renowned publisher and former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, says the party succumbed to blackmail by zoning its presidential ticket to the south.

PDP’s zoning decision ahead of the 2027 elections has stirred reactions, with Momodu stating that the party has shot itself in the leg.

Speaking via his Instagram handle, Momodu called the move “the most reckless decision in the history of our nascent democracy”.

While alleging that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has a hand in the development, Momodu added that President Bola Tinubu would be the joint candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP in 2027.

“Yesterday, one of Africa’s biggest, but seriously embattled, political parties shot itself in the leg by choosing to hide behind one finger.

“The PDP finally succumbed to the cheap and puerile blackmail of the black sheep in the opposition party who are openly and daringly working for the ruling party.

“The shame of it was seeing the so-called seasoned politicians engage in self-adulation for taking the most reckless decision in the history of our nascent democracy, by zoning the 2027 Presidential candidacy to Southern Nigeria.

“The deliberate pretence was sheer bunkum. Who did not know that ultimately the hand was that of Wike while the voice was that of Tinubu. Their gameplan is not hidden.

“Wike keeps belching orders at helpless Governors who are too jittery to stand firm against daredevil dictatorship. They could not even rescue one of their prominent members in Rivers State, SIM FUBARA, when his boat of governance capsized.

“The same man that threw out zoning in 2022, and even lobbied to be Vice President of a Northern candidate, is the one now crying loudest that power must be ceded to the South in 2027.

“The geniuses should be courageous enough to admit that TINUBU will be the joint candidate of APC and PDP in 2027. There’s nothing to be ashamed of. Give it to WIKE, love him or loathe him, you will always know where he stands, no matter how preposterous and ludicrous.

“No Jupiter will stop WIKE from using PDP structures for TINUBU. That’s already a done deal. Let PDP stop deceiving Nigerians that it will field a Southern candidate against TINUBU.

“Speculations about the possible candidacy of Goodluck Jonathan, Peter Obi and Seyi Makinde are blatant lies from the pit of hell.

What is more, the hypocrisy behind the reason for zoning power to the South stinks to high heavens.

“Where were these guys when President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua died and no one fought for his replacement from the North after Jonathan completed their first term?

“In fact, Jonathan would have spent 9 years as President but for his defeat by Buhari in 2015. Where were they when TINUBU ran on a Muslim/Muslim ticket? The questions can continue ad infinitum!!

“TRUTH must not be selective…,” the post reads.