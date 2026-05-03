2027: Obi, Kwankwaso join NDC in major opposition realignment

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development followed hours of closed-door deliberations with key figures of the party at the Abuja residence of former Bayelsa State Governor and NDC national leader, Senator Seriake Dickson.

The formal registration of the duo who are known grassroots mobilsers as members of the party effectively ends weeks of speculation over their political future, coming on the heels of their exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has been grappling with protracted internal disputes and leadership crises.

Addressing supporters shortly after their admission, Kwankwaso said the decision to align with the NDC was anchored on shared values and a common vision for Nigeria’s future.

“I sincerely appreciate you for taking the time to explain so many things about this party. I also congratulate you on your commitment to this country and the quality of leadership you represent,” he said.

Kwankwaso explained that his engagement with the party, alongside his political associates, was aimed at understanding its ideology, blueprint, and core values, noting that discussions revealed strong convergence in policy priorities, particularly in education, youth empowerment, and inclusion.

He stressed the need to build a peaceful and united Nigeria, while describing political platforms as instruments not just for power, but for social development and national cohesion.

“We agreed to remain committed to the ideals of peace, unity, and progress for our country,” he added.

He further urged Nigerians, especially those interested in contesting elections, to take advantage of the party’s ongoing membership registration and participate actively in its processes.

On his part, Obi described the move as a strategic intervention aimed at building a functional and people-oriented political alternative capable of addressing Nigeria’s pressing socio-economic challenges.

“We are here to be part of a family committed to building a united, secure and prosperous Nigeria that works for everyone,” Obi said.

He noted that the alliance was driven by the urgent need for inclusive governance and targeted investments in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and poverty reduction.

Obi, however, raised concern over the persistent internal crises and litigations within political parties, warning that such developments continue to weaken democratic institutions and undermine the strength of the opposition.

“We are pleading with stakeholders, including party members and the judiciary, to help reduce unnecessary litigation. We want to focus on building a viable platform, not endless court cases,” he said.

He added, “Nigeria is going through difficult times. We cannot afford to keep fighting ourselves. Our priority must be the Nigerian people.”

Obi further lamented the country’s worsening socio-economic realities, noting that a significant portion of the population remains unproductively engaged.

“It is unacceptable that over 50 per cent of our population is not actively engaged in productive activities. That must change if Nigeria is to realise its full potential,” he stated.

He emphasised the need to create a country where citizens feel secure, children have access to education, and families are free from poverty and hunger.

“We must redirect our energy to nation-building and confront poverty, insecurity and economic hardship. This journey must succeed,” he said.

Earlier, welcoming the new entrants, an elated Senator Dickson described the NDC as an ideological platform committed to inclusiveness, integrity, and national renewal.

“This party belongs to Nigerians—especially women and youths who are the backbone of our democracy,” he said, assuring members of transparent and fair internal processes.

He added that the party would leverage the experience and popularity of the new entrants to build a formidable political movement capable of competing for power at the national level.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Moses Cleopas, described the development as a defining moment for the NDC, likening the party to a “Noah’s Ark” positioned to steer Nigeria through its current challenges.

He said the movement is driven by a collective resolve to “rescue Nigeria,” while thanking supporters across the country and in the diaspora for their commitment and urging sustained mobilisation.

The event attracted party leaders, members of the National Assembly including serving lawmakers – Sen Victor Umeh, Hon Afam Victor Ogene, ex-Adamawa governorship candidate, Sen. Aisha Dahiru Ahmed Binani, former Zamfara Senator, Kabir Marafa, former Rep member Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, and other supporters from across the country.