2027: Lagos dep gov urges APC members to intensify grassroots mobilisation

By Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intensify grassroots mobilisation in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and across board.

Hamzat made this call at the weekend during the “Special Congregational Prayer for President Tinubu,” organised by the Renewed Hope Network in Lagos. The event, which drew a large crowd of party faithful, served as both a prayer session and a formal endorsement rally for the president and the deputy governor.

The deputy governor urged each party member to take personal responsibility for voter mobilisation, tasking them with bringing out at least five voters on election day. “It is important that we must come out to vote. We must deliver Nigeria to President Tinubu next year,” he said.

The prayer session was jointly officiated by the Lagos State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Stephen Adegbite, and a Muslim cleric, Abdulrahman Lawal. Prayers were offered for President Tinubu, First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Hamzat, and for the peace of Nigeria and Lagos State.

The event also served as a platform for prominent APC figures to formally endorse President Tinubu for a second term and Hamzat as the Lagos APC’s preferred candidate to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Speaking at the occasion, Sanwo-Olu, who led members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) to the podium on behalf of the nonagenarian Prince Oluyole Olusi, said, “On behalf of all the leaders of the GAC, we endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Deputy Governor Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat.”

Former Kogi State Governor and senatorial aspirant, Yahaya Bello, who was at the event praised President Tinubu’s leadership and pledged the support of Kogites in Lagos, assuring the president of their full votes in 2027. Bello also lauded Hamzat, describing him as “loyal, intelligent, dedicated, and patient,” and noting that the deputy governor was being endorsed unopposed, a standard he said Kogi would seek to emulate.

House of Representatives member and convener of the event, James Faleke, urged party members to each bring at least two voters to the polls, stressing that collective action would be sufficient to secure victory. He praised President Tinubu’s three years in office, highlighting his administration’s strides in economic and infrastructural development.

House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, also lent his voice to the endorsements, describing Hamzat as a loyal and formidable candidate, while urging party members to begin mobilising Lagosians across the state without delay.