2027: Jonathan asks court to dismiss suit challenging eligibility

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a suit seeking to stop him from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Jonathan’s lawyer, Chris Uche, told the court that the former president had already filed legal processes challenging the case before Justice Peter Lifu.

According to Uche, the defence filed “a conditional appearance, preliminary objection, counter-affidavit and written address” on May 5 after learning about the suit through media reports.

He argued that the matter of Jonathan’s eligibility had already been determined by superior courts. “The issue has been settled by the courts, including the Court of Appeal,” Uche told the court.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Ndubuisi Ukpai, however, said he needed time to respond after being served Jonathan’s legal documents. “I only received the processes and need time to study them and file a reply,” he said.

Following submissions from both parties, Justice Lifu adjourned the case until May 11 for hearing on the preliminary objection and the substantive suit.

The judge also directed that hearing notices be served on the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, both listed as defendants in the matter.

The plaintiff, Johnmary Jideobi, is seeking an order restraining Jonathan from contesting the 2027 election, arguing in court filings that, “if the court does not intervene timeously, a political party may present the 1st defendant as its presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, thereby breaching the Constitution.”