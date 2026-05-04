2027 Imo west senatorial zone: Group endorses Uzodimma

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ahead of the 2027 National Assembly polls, a group, the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), has endorsed the Imo State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma, as the sole candidate for Imo west senatorial district (Orlu Zone ).

The group said that the Imo west (Orlu ) senatorial zone is not open to contest to any other aspirant from the zone in 2027, and that the decision is irrevocable.

Orlu Zone APC leaders and stakeholders had, last Saturday, purchased a nomination form for Imo west senatorial zone for Governor Uzodimma.

Speaking at Press conference, yesterday, in Owerri, the Imo state capital, National President of the group, Chief Rex Anunuobi, said, “Today, OPOCA – the apex political authority in Orlu Zone – transforms the waves of what happened on Saturday into an unshakable resolution. We fully endorse Governor Hope Uzodimma’s senatorial bid. Why? Because over the past seven years. This is a leader who has redefined governace. From rural roads to urban renewal, from security to economic revival. Orlu zone has never had it so good . Traditional rulers, clergy, professionals, farmers, artisans, and youths are standing shoulder to shoulder in this endorsement. This is not a blind loyalty. It is conviction anchored on visible unprecedented transformation.”

Continuing, he said, “Uzodimma is not a novice in the senate. He was a ranking senator before becoming governor, and that legislative pedigree has been his secret weapon in delivering executive excellence. Now, we are calling for the return of a super senator, statesman with clout, capacity, national network to attract even more development to Orlu zone at this time in Imo state and the entire South East, under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Imo west senatorial seat is not open for contest from any other aspirant from Orlu Zone. This decision is total, unanimous, and irrevocable. Any individual who chooses to defy this collective will shall be deemed to have opposed the supreme interest of our people – and will be treated accordingly”, he said .