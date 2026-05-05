As momentum builds toward the 2027 general elections, a coalition of Igbo women in Lagos has called on Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure stronger female representation in elective offices, citing persistent marginalisation in political participation.

The group, Igbo Women Stakeholders in Lagos, made the appeal in a petition titled “Re: Demand for Women Inclusion in Elective Positions in the 2027 Elections.” The document was jointly signed by the Coordinator, Barr. Mrs. Nkechi Agubuzor; Secretary, Mrs. Nnena Okafor; and Treasurer, Chief Mrs. Stella Onyianta.

The petition was also addressed to key stakeholders within the ruling party, including the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda; Lagos State APC Chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; and APC Elders Forum leader, Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Agubuzor recalled that President Tinubu, under his “Renewed Hope” agenda, had consistently advocated increased participation of women in governance, both in elective and appointive positions.

“We recall that under your policy statements for ‘Renewed Hope’ for Nigeria, Your Excellency has repeatedly expressed strong support for increased participation of women in governance,” she stated. “Your administration has also witnessed proposed legislative reforms, including the ‘Reserved Seats Bill,’ aimed at ensuring inclusive participation in line with the 35 per cent affirmative action policy.”

The group, representing women in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos, decried what it described as the continued exclusion of women from elective representation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) within the constituency.

According to the petition, APC Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II has recorded no female representation in the House of Representatives “since time immemorial,” despite what the group described as women’s proven capacity and contributions to nation-building. “There is currently zero representation of women in APC Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, creating a significant gap and political vacuum,” the statement read.

The group further noted that among the nine aspirants contesting for the APC ticket for the House of Representatives seat in the constituency, only one is a woman — Hon. Angela Yinka Akintunde (née Oseghale).

Describing her as “capable, fair, and globally experienced,” the group urged party leaders to consider her candidacy, stressing her ability to represent the diverse interests within the constituency.

They also pledged their continued support for the APC, assuring party leadership of their commitment to mobilising grassroots participation and ensuring electoral victory in the 2027 polls.

“We pledge to work toward the widest participation and success of our great party in Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II in the forthcoming general elections,” the group added.